UPS to train delivery drivers how to spot signs of human trafficking

UPS has partnered with the group Truckers Against Trafficking to help its drivers spot signs of human trafficking while on their delivery routes.

On Thursday, workers at the UPS Atlanta Regional Hub were informed of the extended training that would be given to all UPS drivers in the U.S. The announcement comes during Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“It puts a different layer on their relationship that we have with our drivers to understand it’s not just about the company. It’s not just about our employees, but it’s truly about our community,” said Danelle McCusker Rees, Human Resources President for UPS’s domestic operations. “This issue impacts everyone.”

According to FOX 8, UPS had already trained its freight drivers on how to spot signs of human trafficking. Drivers who actually go into neighborhoods will now be up to speed.

One of the signs that drivers will be taught to look out for is 'branding' such as tattoos on victims.

"Today, we committed to training every UPS driver in the U.S. on how to spot and report signs of human trafficking," UPS wrote on Facebook. "Through our collaboration with Truckers Against Trafficking Freedom Drivers Project, we are bringing a force of more than 130,000 men and women into action to spot and report signs of human trafficking."

Training is set to begin in the coming weeks.