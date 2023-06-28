Mystery hero helps rescue 4 people trapped on Florida rock jetty; search now on to find out who they are

article

The search is on for an unknown hero who bravely helped save four people who found themselves trapped on a rock jetty in Florida during stormy weather a couple of weeks ago.

"We need your assistance finding and recognizing the brave individual who selflessly stepped forward and saved a child's life on June 15," Volusia County Beach Patrol said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Beach patrol said two adults and two kids became trapped on the Ponce Inlet Jetty in Volusia County, when the mystery person stepped in to help out.

"Despite the lightning, towering five-foot swells, and powerful wind gusts, the extraordinary efforts of the Good Samaritan, Volusia County Beach Safety and the U.S. Coast Guard led to all victims being safely rescued," the post read.

Additional information about how the Good Samaritan helped out, how the four ended up on the rock jetty, and how they were rescued wasn't immediately available.

Volusia County Beach Patrol released three photos of the rescue to FOX 35. However, it was not immediately clear if anyone in those photos were of the Good Samaritan. FOX 35 has an interview scheduled with Volusia County Beach Patrol later Wednesday.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said its beach patrol team and the U.S. Coast Guard will be recognized at a July 11 meeting. They hope to identify the person in time to join them.

"On June 15, there was no opportunity to have the conversation with the Good Samaritan due to the chaotic nature of the rescue. However, you may agree that if we can identify the individual, it would be appropriate to at least offer them the opportunity to come forward and be recognized for their heroic actions," Beach Patrol said.