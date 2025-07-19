Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights 2025 unveiled: Everything we know about HHN34

The Brief Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns Aug. 29–Nov. 2 with 10 haunted houses. Tickets start at $82.99, with VIP and multi-night packages available. Premium Scream Night on Aug. 28 offers early, exclusive access for $400.



Universal Orlando is raising the stakes for its 34th edition of Halloween Horror Nights, promising more terror than ever with a lineup of haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment beginning Aug. 29 and running select nights through Nov. 2.

This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, including new attractions based on major horror franchises and original Universal creations. Among the headliners: The Terrifier, Jason Universe, and Fallout, which brings the popular post-apocalyptic video game and TV series to life.

10 thrilling HHN houses

What we know:

For the first time, fans will enter a house inspired by The Terrifier trilogy, where Art the Clown’s grotesque antics promise to push horror to its goriest limits.

A haunted house themed after Jason Universe drops guests into the woods and summer camp that launched the legend of Jason Voorhees. Meanwhile, Fallout transports guests to a devastated Los Angeles following nuclear war, complete with vaults, raiders and the Brotherhood of Steel.

Other original houses include:

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters, set in an infernal Old West.

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead, where guests are shrunk to doll-size and stalked by twisted toys.

Grave of Flesh, a terrifying descent into a cannibalistic underworld.

Gálkn: Monsters of the North, which unleashes Nordic nightmares.

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting, featuring haunted artwork from a tormented 19th century painter.

Dig deeper:

Below is a description of the haunted houses, as described by Universal, and teaser videos.

The Terrifier Isn’t Clowning Around

Terrifier

"Nothing can prepare you for this grisly haunted house based on all three of Damien Leone's Terrifier films. Try your luck against the sadistic Art the Clown in his twisted funhouse. Witness Art’s gleefully grotesque handiwork of torture. You’ll be left literally dripping with terror and drenched with fear. It’s a whole new level of gore!"

Jason Universe

Jason Universe

"Come face to face with the iconic horror villain Jason Voorhees. Step into the terrifying world of this silent killer. Flee through the woods and into his sinister shack. Enter the summer camp where his gruesome legend began. Jason is back and nothing can save you now!"

Fallout

Fallout

"It’s Time to Face the Fallout. Face your fears in post-apocalyptic LA, devastated by nuclear war, based on the hit show and game franchise "Fallout." You’ll travel into the vaults and be attacked by raiders alongside Lucy. You’ll escape to the wasteland and confront the bounty hunter, The Ghoul. You’ll even encounter Maximus with the Brotherhood of Steel and see T-60 power armor."

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters

"They’re the Outlaws from Hell. In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose. Red-hot lava demons are trying to possess everyone, melting everything in their path. Your only hope: Hatchet and Chains with their mystical weapons."

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

Dolls: Let’s Play Dead

"Welcome to Her Toybox of Terror. You’re about to become doll-sized and witness the unnatural creations of a twisted little girl. You’ll be hunted by burnt fashion dolls, toys she’s melded together and undead horrors in her dollhouse."

Grave of Flesh

"You’re Dead Meat. Welcome to your funeral, where things are about to go from bad to worse. You’ll enter your grave and then the underworld, where flesh-eaters who feed on the dead will hunt you for all eternity."

Gálkn: Monsters of the North

"Call Forth a Legion of Terrors. In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople. Try to escape the belly of the beast."

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

El Artista: A Spanish Haunting

"Maestros del arte y del terror (Master of art and terror). In 19th century Spain, a tortured artist moves to an isolated country manor to seek inspiration. Instead, the art comes alive and possesses him. You’re about to be part of the permanent exhibition."

More than just haunted houses

HHN Extras:

Guests can also expect immersive scare zones throughout the park, roaming with "scareactors" ready to pounce.

Here is how Universal describes the four Scare Zones:

The Origins of Horror - "Enter a decaying conservatory of twisted vines where artists carve tributes to Halloween Horror Nights 34. You’ll encounter monstrous crows, gargoyles and more."

Masquerade: Dance with Death - "You’re invited to a masquerade ball where bloodthirsty vampires lurk behind ornate disguises. When their masks fall, you’ll become their prey."

The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane - "Travel down a spooky winding path to a mysterious home, where trick-or-treaters are transformed into feral felines. Be careful or you’ll be next."

Mutations: Toxic Twenties - "In a bustling 1920s neighborhood, a BuzzCon truck with radioactive cargo crashes into a mobster getaway car sending the city into toxic pandemonium. It mutates everyone in its path, including you."

Live shows will offer theatrical relief from the relentless frights, while some of Universal’s most popular thrill rides will remain open during the event.

For foodies and collectors, the event features Halloween-themed food and drinks and exclusive merchandise.

Ticket options and premium experiences

HHN Ticket Prices:

Tickets for single-night admission start at $82.99, with several add-on options available. Prices and availability vary by day. Pass validity, dates and prices are subject to change until purchased. Restrictions apply:

Express Passes (starting at $159.99) offer one-time front-of-line access to haunted houses and select rides. Separate event admission for the same date is required.

R.I.P. Tours (from $389.99) include a daytime VIP group tour for an exclusive, lights-on look at this year’s haunted houses, valet parking, and reserved show seating. Private R.I.P. Tours are also available.

Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour (starting at $99.99) offers daytime lights-on tours of select haunted houses. You can choose a 3 or 6-house tour.

Scream Early Tickets (starting at $55) allow guests to enter Universal Studios Florida after 3 p.m. before the event begins.

Premium Scream Night on Thursday, Aug. 28 is a one-night-only event priced at $400 per person, offering early access, unlimited food and drinks, and shorter wait times.

Frequent Fear Passes (from $199.99 to $414.99) Universal is also bringing back its multi-night Frequent Fear ticket options, valid for up to 48 nights, with details available online. Depending upon how many nights you select (18, 30, 40, or 48), prices will vary.

You can read more about the ticket packages and purchase them here.

Hotel Packages and Perks

HHN Hotel Booking:

Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests enjoy exclusive benefits, including a dedicated entry gate from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., free transportation to and from the parks, and Halloween-themed lounges and lobby décor. Hotel packages are available at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights website.

Know Before You Go

What You Need To Know:

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event and is not recommended for children under 13. Costumes and costume masks are not allowed. The event runs rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable. Guests can expect intense scares and graphic content throughout.

