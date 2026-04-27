Watch: ULA launches 29 Amazon broadband satellites into space

The Brief United Launch Alliance launched its Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 tonight, April 27, at 8:53 p.m. ET. The launch will deliver 29 Amazon broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit. This mission, known as Leo 6, is the second of several planned back-to-back launches aimed at expanding the Amazon Leo constellation, which eventually intends to provide global high-speed internet using over 3,000 satellites.



United Launch Alliance launched 29 Amazon broadband satellites into space to advance the Amazon Leo broadband constellation.

The launch, which took place at 8:53 p.m. ET on April 27, is the second consecutive launch from ULA's Atlas V rocket.

ULA's Roll & Preps Crew moved the Atlas V 551 rocket to Space Launch Complex-41 this morning to deliver Amazon's next 29 broadband satellites into space later tonight. Liftoff time is 8:52 p.m. EDT (0052 UTC).



ULA is proceeding with a continuous roll-and-launch in a single-day… pic.twitter.com/aFWqceo2ON — ULA (@ulalaunch) April 27, 2026

When is the launch?

What we know:

The Atlas V launch began at 8:53 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch window will close at 9:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., ULA reported favorable launch weather at 80% for the Leo 6 mission, in which 29 more satellites will be sent into low-Earth orbit for the latest configuration in Atlas Leo.

This launch comes 23 days after a successful 29-satellite Leo mission.

Where to watch the launch?

View the launch on FOX 35 in our live cast on fox35orlando.com/watch and on our social media. ULA is also streaming the launch on YouTube.

ULA reported a "green board" with operations progressing smoothly for a successful launch.

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket sits on Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral at sunset for the United States Space Force (USSF)-51 mission. Photo credit: United Launch Alliance

What is ULA?

ULA – a joint aerospace company between Lockheed Martin and Boeing – launched its first rocket in 2006. Since then, the company – which is headquartered in Denver, Colo. – is committing to exploring the solar system and beyond.

What is Amazon Leo?

Amazon Leo is a low-Earth orbiting satellite constellation consisting of over 3,000 satellites, ULA reported. Through the satellite constellation, Amazon plans to extend high-speed, reliable Internet coverage to customers all over the world.

What's next:

ULA plans two more back-to-back Leo launches on Atlas V on May 22.