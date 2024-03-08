United flight from SFO makes emergency landing at LAX after hydraulics failure

A United Airlines flight leaving from San Francisco was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after a reported hydraulics problem, officials said.

United Airlines Flight 821 landed at LAX around 4:30 p.m. Friday when the flight crew reported a hydraulics issue, according to an FAA spokesperson.

The flight was destined for Mexico City and had 105 passengers and five crew members.

The plane in question was an Airbus A320. The FAA is investigating.

The diversion comes just a day after a separate United Flight 35 was also diverted to LAX from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) after a 265-pound wheel fell during takeoff and landed on parked cars.

The Boeing 777 was bound for Osaka, Japan and was carrying 249 people.

Earlier Friday, a United flight from Memphis, Tennessee to Houston went off the taxiway while landing, and on Monday, a United Airlines flight bound for Fort Myers, Florida from Houston was forced to turn around after flames were seen "spewing" from an engine.

That plane was a Boeing 737 and carried 161 passengers and six crew members.

And a few weeks ago, another United Airlines flight carrying 165 passengers was diverted to Denver after damage to one of its wings was noticed. The flight was departing San Francisco and was heading to Boston.