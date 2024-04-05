United Airlines plane clips wing of parked aircraft at SFO

A United Airlines plane was pulling into a gate at San Francisco International Airport and accidentally clipped the wing of another aircraft, the airline confirmed.

United Airlines Flight 2181 was parking at an unspecified gate on Thursday night when its winglet made contact with the wing of another United aircraft that was already parked, a spokesperson for the airline said.

There were 105 passengers and 5 crew members on board flight UA 2181 at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The San Francisco Chronicle, the first publication to report the collision, said emergency personnel had to separate the two aircraft as they were briefly stuck together and unable to move.

United Airlines said the aircraft deplaned normally.

No further details were immediately available.