The Brief ULA is set to launch its first U.S. national security mission aboard the new Vulcan rocket Tuesday at 7:59 p.m. from Cape Canaveral. The mission aims to place an experimental GPS satellite into high geostationary orbit, potentially shaping the future of secure, jam-resistant navigation. This marks Vulcan’s first launch since its final certification in October 2024.



The United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up to launch its first U.S. national security launch aboard its new Vulcan rocket on Tuesday night.

When is the rocket launch?

What we know:

Liftoff is set for 7:59 p.m., just before an 8:07 p.m. sunset, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, so expect a brilliant show — with the plume shifting from orange and pink in the low light to bright white as the rocket climbs.

This evening's ULA launch has an 80% chance weatherwise of a, "Go!"

The national security mission's goal is to place an experimental GPS satellite into geostationary orbit, more than 22,000 miles away.

Dig deeper:

Typically, GPS satellites orbit around half that distance while completing two orbits of Earth per day. This higher will match the rotation of the Earth, so it'll only complete, "one orbit" per day and appear stationary in the sky.

The only problem with a higher orbit is that the farther it is away, the greater the latency for data transfer but perhaps for their application, that's not as important.

This new orbit may represent the future of GPS, with more than 100 experiments planned to make navigation signals stronger, more accurate, and most importantly harder to jam by bad actors like enemy forces.Tonight’s launch is also a milestone: it’s the first Vulcan flight since completing its final certification mission on October 4, 2024.