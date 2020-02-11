Uber riders in this Florida city can now bring along their furry friends

article

Orlando Uber riders now have the option to bring their animals along for the ride using the in-app option, Uber Pet, according to the ride-share company.

Uber Pet allows riders to bring their non-service animal companion for a fee. Riders will be charged extra if pets leave waste, a lot hair or damages the car. Uber wrote on their site there are no breed or size restrictions to this new feature.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Orlando is the second city in Florida to offer this service; following Tampa where it launched in October 2019.

Uber recommends pet owners leash their animals, bring a blanket or towel along and not leave their pet untended.

Although some drivers have the option to opt out of this option, all drivers must allow service animals to accompany their passengers. Riders with service animals do not have to select Uber Pet or pay the additional fee.