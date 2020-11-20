U.S.-Canadian border closure extended through Dec. 21

article

The U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month through Dec. 21 as Covid-19 cases surge across America.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the closure extension on Twitter Friday.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

As of Friday (Nov. 20), there were 11.8 million total cases in the United States with 252,000 deaths, according to The New York Times tracker. Canada has had roughly 316,000 cases and 11,265 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.