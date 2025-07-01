2 young girls recovering after brutal dog attack in Orange County

The Brief A 9-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister were attacked by a dog in Orange County. The dog has been euthanized. There is no criminal investigation underway.



A pair of young girls are recovering from a brutal dog attack in Orange County.

On June 27, Jodi Graham, 9, and her sister Michaela, 13, were visiting someone who owns two dogs they’re familiar with. Jodi said when she stooped down to pet one of them, it turned around, bit her and dragged her to the ground.

The dog didn’t let go until an adult rushed into the room. Jodi was bitten in several places including the face.

She showed up to the hospital with a gash on her eyebrow, later diagnosed with a broken orbital bone.

Jodi is on the road to recovery after undergoing facial surgery. Michaela was also bitten on the hand when she ran over to help as well as the adult who helped put the dog away, according to Orange County Animal Services.

A spokesperson with Orange County Animal Services said the dog was put down immediately, because of the severity of the bites and the fact three people were bitten.

What they're saying:

"[There was] so much blood. [I was] worried about her. I [didn’t know] know if [she was] going to make it." her mother, Tomi said, reflecting on that day.

"I was holding it together mainly for my sister so she didn't feel too worried about me," Jodi said. "We were just comforting each other."

"It felt like a nightmare," Michaela said.

What's next:

Jodi and Michaela’s family are raising money for expenses via GoFundMe.

There won’t be a criminal investigation, according to OCAS.