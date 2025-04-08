Two arrested in Marion County for pointing BB gun at children
ORLANDO, Fla. -
Two individuals were arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at children in northwest Marion County last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Report that a gun had been aimed at playing children
What we know:
The incident occurred on April 3, when deputies responded to a report that a gun had been aimed at children playing outside a home. Investigators said the suspects, riding a moped, passed by the residence when the passenger, later identified as a juvenile, allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the children. A witness reported hearing six gunshots shortly after the moped left the area.
Deputies canvassing the neighborhood located the moped abandoned on the roadside. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, during which the driver, Alexis Joel Diaz, briefly fled. According to authorities, Diaz threw a realistic-looking BB gun from his waistband before complying with commands and being taken into custody.
Alexis Joel Diaz | Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office
Deputies later located the juvenile near the scene of the traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after reportedly admitting to pointing the BB gun. Diaz faces charges of fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid license.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.