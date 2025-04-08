Expand / Collapse search

Two arrested in Marion County for pointing BB gun at children

By
Published  April 8, 2025 5:30pm EDT
Marion County
FOX 35 Orlando

Two arrested after allegedly pointing BB gun at kids

Two people were arrested after allegedly pointing a BB gun at children playing in Marion County. This is bodycam footage of the arrest of Alexis Joel Diaz. CREDIT: Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The Brief

    • Two individuals were arrested in Marion County after a juvenile allegedly pointed a BB gun at children playing outside a home on April 3. 
    • The suspects, riding a moped, fled the scene but were later located by deputies, with the driver, Alexis Joel Diaz, briefly fleeing before being taken into custody. 
    • The juvenile faces aggravated assault charges, while Diaz was charged with fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid license.

ORLANDO, Fla. -
Two individuals were arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at children in northwest Marion County last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Report that a gun had been aimed at playing children

What we know:

The incident occurred on April 3, when deputies responded to a report that a gun had been aimed at children playing outside a home. Investigators said the suspects, riding a moped, passed by the residence when the passenger, later identified as a juvenile, allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the children. A witness reported hearing six gunshots shortly after the moped left the area.

Deputies canvassing the neighborhood located the moped abandoned on the roadside. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, during which the driver, Alexis Joel Diaz, briefly fled. According to authorities, Diaz threw a realistic-looking BB gun from his waistband before complying with commands and being taken into custody.

Alexis Joel Diaz | Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Deputies later located the juvenile near the scene of the traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after reportedly admitting to pointing the BB gun. Diaz faces charges of fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid license.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Marion County Sheriff's Office. 

Marion CountyCrime and Public Safety