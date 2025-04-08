Two arrested in Marion County for pointing BB gun at children

The Brief Two individuals were arrested in Marion County after a juvenile allegedly pointed a BB gun at children playing outside a home on April 3. The suspects, riding a moped, fled the scene but were later located by deputies, with the driver, Alexis Joel Diaz, briefly fleeing before being taken into custody. The juvenile faces aggravated assault charges, while Diaz was charged with fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid license.





Two individuals were arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at children in northwest Marion County last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Report that a gun had been aimed at playing children

What we know:

The incident occurred on April 3, when deputies responded to a report that a gun had been aimed at children playing outside a home. Investigators said the suspects, riding a moped, passed by the residence when the passenger, later identified as a juvenile, allegedly pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the children. A witness reported hearing six gunshots shortly after the moped left the area.

Deputies canvassing the neighborhood located the moped abandoned on the roadside. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, during which the driver, Alexis Joel Diaz, briefly fled. According to authorities, Diaz threw a realistic-looking BB gun from his waistband before complying with commands and being taken into custody.

Alexis Joel Diaz | Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Deputies later located the juvenile near the scene of the traffic stop. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after reportedly admitting to pointing the BB gun. Diaz faces charges of fleeing and eluding and driving without a valid license.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

