Tubi: Check out retro shows, films and stuff that isn’t on Netflix with FOX-owned streaming service

FOX recently completed its acquisition of the streaming service Tubi. Already available on more than 25 digital platforms in the U.S., Tubi boasts over 20,000 titles

and 56,000 hours of film and episodic television programming.

Here’s what you need to know about Tubi:

Is Tubi free?

Yes, Tubi is free to access and use without paying any sort of monthly premium or membership fee. All you need to do is go to Tubi.com (http://tubi.com/) and sign up with info such as your first and last name, email and a password.

Why is Tubi free while other streaming services are not?

As of right now, Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service, meaning that when you watch a film or TV show, you may come across a brief ad while viewing, similar to what you may experience when watching on live TV.



What is available to watch on Tubi?

This is a difficult question to answer succinctly, considering there is a plethora of free content available to immediately watch. If “The Masked Singer” is your jam, you can check out recent episodes from its most current season, as well as every episode from its first two seasons.

If you are a fan of African American cinematic auteurs, you’d probably take pleasure in the selections available on Tubi’s Black Cinema category. And if you’re having a particular hunger for horror, romance, comedy, documentary, western or action flicks, there’s robust content across each of those genres to cater to your viewing needs.

Plus, Tubi has an extensive (and eclectic) array of retro TV programming. You can pal around with everyone’s favorite alien roomie “Alf,” laugh at colorful family shenanigans on the black-and-white “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” or strike it rich with “The Beverly Hillbillies.”



More of a cult movie connoisseur? You can partake in “B-movie” classics like “Killer Klowns From Outer Space,” “Disco Godfather” and 2009’s seminal “Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus.”



What does Tubi have that is not on Netflix?

The streaming service actually has a category dedicated to programming that isn’t available on Netflix. Some titles from this category include:

Duck Dynasty

Hell’s Kitchen

Little Women: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

The Masked Singer

The New Celebrity Apprentice

And that’s just the reality programming.

How can I watch Tubi?

You can access Tubi by going to Tubi.com through your computer or laptop. Here are different streaming devices on which you can access Tubi:

-Roku

-Apple TV

-Amazon Fire TV

-Xbox One (US Only0

-PS3 (US and Canada) and PS4 (US, Canada and Latin America only)

-Chromecast

-TiVO

-Android TV

-xfinity x1

-Cox Contour

Smart TVs on which you can watch Tubi:

-Samsung

-Sony

-Vizio

Mobile and Tablet devices on which you can watch Tubi:

-iOS

-Android

What’s different now that FOX owns Tubi?

According to a press release, “FOX plans to continue to run Tubi as an independent service anchored by its robust consumer offering of licensed entertainment content. FOX will evaluate opportunities to expand the Tubi offering not through original content, but rather in a cost-effective manner by leveraging our expertise in national and local news and sports programming.”

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.