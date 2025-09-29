Orange County eyes $5M film incentive as Trump targets overseas productions

The Brief Orange County is proposing a $5 million annual program to attract film and TV projects back to Central Florida. President Trump announced plans for a 100% tax on films made outside the U.S., potentially boosting domestic production. Local filmmakers say the incentives could make the region competitive again and support the local economy.



Orange County leaders are hoping to lure film and television productions back to Central Florida, as President Donald Trump vows to crack down on movies made overseas.

‘Hollywood of the East’

What we know:

Orange County leaders are considering a new incentive program to attract film and television productions back to Central Florida.

The proposal, advanced by the Tourist Development Council, would allocate $5 million annually from tourist tax revenue. The program would provide a 20% rebate on film and TV production costs, capped at $1 million per project, and a 10% rebate for commercials, capped at $50,000.

Productions would need to spend locally, hire local talent and students, and include Orange County in credits if applicable.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he plans to impose a 100% tax on movies made outside the U.S., arguing that production "has been stolen" from Hollywood. Details of how the tax would operate remain unclear.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether Orange County’s incentive program will be approved by the Board of County Commissioners or exactly when it might take effect. The full impact of Trump’s proposed tariffs on the industry and whether they will influence production decisions in Florida is also uncertain.

The backstory:

Central Florida was once called the "Hollywood of the East" in the 1990s but has struggled to retain productions due to limited financial incentives compared with other states and countries.

Many producers have left Florida to find more cost-effective options, including in Canada and elsewhere in the U.S.

What they're saying:

Officials hope that the combination of local incentives and federal policy changes could revive Central Florida’s film industry, generate jobs, and boost the economy.

Local filmmakers see the program as a way to make the area more competitive and keep productions in the state.

"I have a few projects that would amazingly, easily [be] shot here. I would love that. I would prefer that," said filmmaker Sarah Ricks.

"What producers and finance look at [is] how much can they save with their budget," Ricks added. "Looking around state — even in Canada — at what the incentive programs are like."

Ricks noted that a competitive local program could benefit both the film industry and the wider Central Florida economy.