Trump makes comments after surrender at Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump was on the ground in Atlanta for just over an hour, spending about 15 at the Fulton County being booked on RICO charges claiming he and 18 others attempted to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Upon his return back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the former president addressed the media.

LIVE UPDATES OF TRUMP'S SURRENDER AT THE FULTON COUNTY JAIL

He again denied any wrongdoing.

Here is the full transcript of his brief remarks:

"Thank you very much for being here. I really believe this is a very sad day for America, and it should never happen.

"If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election.

"I thought the election was rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.

"As you know, you have many people that you've been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it's Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others.

"When you have that great freedom through challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you can have very dishonest elections.

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice.

"We did nothing wrong.

"I did nothing wrong.

"And everybody knows that I've never had such support.

"And that goes with the other ones, too.

"What they're doing is election interference or trying to interfere with an election.

"There's never been anything like it in our country before.

"This is their way of campaigning and this is one instance, but you have three other instances.

"It's election interference.

"So, I want to thank you for being here.

"We did nothing wrong at all.

"And we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest, that we think it's very dishonest.

"So, thank you all very much, and I'll see you very soon.

"Thank you very much."