Tracking Invest 95L: System off Southeast Coast could become Tropical Storm Dexter

A low-pressure system located about 180 miles off the coast of North Carolina is being monitored for potential tropical development, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says. The system, designated as Invest 95L, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms along a frontal boundary in the western Atlantic.

Here's everything we know about the system and its chances of impacting Florida.

What we know:

Forecasters say environmental conditions are favorable for development, but there remains a medium chance that it could become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm either Sunday or Monday as it moves east-northeast at roughly 10 knots — away from the U.S. coastline.

"This system formed off the stalled front draped to the north of Central Florida. It's over an area of warmth in the Atlantic and that's fueling the organization, but it does look to move into a less favorable environment early this week," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist T.J. Springer. "The water in the Central Atlantic isn't as warm as near the coast and this wave also looks to encounter a bit more wind shear. This should help tear it apart some."

Chances of development drop after Monday as conditions become less conducive.

Currently, the system has a 50% chance of tropical development in the next 48 hours, and a 50% chance of tropical development in the next seven days.

If the system were to become a named storm, it would be Dexter.

Could the system impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The FOX 35 Storm Team says the system will be no threat to Florida, as it is likely to continue on an eastward path and away from any major landmasses.

However, there is a lot of tropical moisture in the atmosphere being pushed off the coast of the Carolinas, and that moisture is what will also be raising our rain chances here in Central Florida.

Periods of heavy rain are likely over the next few days, and some flooding is possible. Here in Central Florida, we will still see heavy rain through the afternoon and evening for the next seven days.

Other tropical waves to watch

Looking Ahead:

The NHC is also tracking other tropical waves. One in the Caribbean is producing scattered thunderstorms across Hispaniola and another wave. A stalled front stretching from southeastern Texas to southern Alabama, along with a surface trough in the central Gulf, is fueling scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across the north-central and northeastern Gulf.

"Another wave that we're monitoring closely looks to move off the West African Coast this week. It has has a 30% chance of development over the next week. Long-range data has hinted at a wave threading the needle here with less dust in the atmosphere as well as above-average warmth in the Main Development Region," Springer added.

Quiet hurricane season so far

Big picture view:

While the tropics are calm at the moment, August is typically when tropical activity starts to increase.

On average, the first hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season happens within the first two weeks of August, specifically Aug. 11. So far this year, there have been three named storms: Andrea, Barry and Chantal.

However, none have threatened or made landfall in the U.S.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues weather outlooks for 2-3 weeks out, while the NHC issues alerts seven days out.

In its latest tropical outlook, the CPC is looking at the possibility of tropical activity on either side of Florida sometime between Aug. 6-12.

Since it's outside the NHC's seven-day window, the NHC has not issued any tropical outlooks for the same area.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.