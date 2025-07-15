Tropical threat looms as system eyes Gulf development
Timeline:
The rain has started on our east coast, but the heaviest is likely to come later this morning and early this afternoon.
Rainfall: 2"-5" of rain could fall as the low moves westward across the State, emerging into the Gulf tomorrow morning. That's where it could become at tropical depression, as it tracks west, moving toward Louisiana by Thursday.
Looking ahead:
In the north-central Gulf Thursday, there will be a window it could become a tropical storm named, "Dexter."
Will it impact Florida?
Overall, Florida impacts will be worst TODAY, with spotty traffic-slowing downpours, ponding on roadways with several inches or rain in a short time.
A few flash flood warnings are possible. There will also be more lightning than typical. Winds will blow outside of storms to 20-30 mph on the beaches in gusts, with 12-25mph inland. A severe storm could push gusts briefly past 50 mph. There is an outside chance for a tornado this afternoon.
