Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in the Atlantic, storm surge warnings issued for parts of the east coast: NHC

Tropical Storm Ophelia officially formed in the Atlantic Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ophelia is about 150 miles southeast of Cape Fear in North Carolina and about 185 miles South of Cape Hatteras North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The center of Ophelia is forecast to reach North Carolina Friday night before moving across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula Saturday and Sunday.

A few tornadoes are possible beginning tonight through Saturday for portions of the mid-Atlantic Coast.

A storm surge warning is in effect for several nearby areas including:

Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia

Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Portions of Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware

Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach

Tropical Storm Ophelia is not forecast to impact Florida.