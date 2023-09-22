Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in the Atlantic, storm surge warnings issued for parts of the east coast: NHC
Tropical Storm Ophelia officially formed in the Atlantic Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ophelia is about 150 miles southeast of Cape Fear in North Carolina and about 185 miles South of Cape Hatteras North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
The center of Ophelia is forecast to reach North Carolina Friday night before moving across eastern North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, and the Delmarva Peninsula Saturday and Sunday.
A few tornadoes are possible beginning tonight through Saturday for portions of the mid-Atlantic Coast.
A storm surge warning is in effect for several nearby areas including:
- Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia
- Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia
- Neuse and Pamlico Rivers
- Portions of Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Delaware
- Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds
- Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
- Chesapeake Bay south of North Beach
Tropical Storm Ophelia is not forecast to impact Florida.