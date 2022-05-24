Expand / Collapse search

Troopers investigate fatal crash in Orange County involving car, dump truck

Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 5 p.m. on Monday in Orange County.

Parts of Clarcona Ocoee Road at Orange Blossom Trail were closed late into the evening while investigators surveyed the scene where a 2010 Infiniti collided with a 2006 Mack dump truck. One occupant inside the Infiniti was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert in critical condition. Troopers did not immediately release the identities of the occupants of the deceased.

The dump truck driver, a 39-year-old Orlando man, was not transported and remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. 