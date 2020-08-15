Trending this week: Chicken wings test positive for COVID-19, $49 Disney tickets, Great white caught on camera

Just in case you gave yourself a break from social media and the news this week (we all need that once in a while, right?) and you need to catch up, below are some of FOX 35's top trending stories this week.

Chicken wings imported to China from Brazil tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese authorities say

A sample of frozen chicken wings imported to China from Brazil tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Shenzhen authorities said on Aug. 13.

The virus was discovered in the wings on Aug. 11 when surface samples were taken during routine screenings of imported meat and seafood in the Longgang District of Shenzhen, according to a notice by the Shenzhen Weibo Publishing Hall.

A guest stops to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park, July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on the first day of the theme park’s phased reopening. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

Disney World offering 4-day ticket deal for $49 a day to Florida residents

Walt Disney World has rolled out some new deals for Florida residents to be able to come and enjoy the parks for a much cheaper price.

The new 'Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket' options offer guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. The more days you want, the cheaper the per-day cost.

Giant great white shark captured on video swimming off of the Florida coast

A fisherman off the coast of Florida captured a giant great white shark on camera over the weekend.

Kyle Rosenblatt with @indepthmarinefl on Instagram got a video of the shark on Sunday. He spotted it about 20 miles off of the coast of Jupiter Inlet.

