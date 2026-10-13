Orange County Public Schools begins search for next superintendent

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The Brief OCPS is beginning its search for a new superintendent as Dr. Maria Vazquez prepares to leave. District leaders are considering search firms and say community input will be a key part of the process. No firm has been selected, and a timeline for choosing the next superintendent has not been set.



Orange County Public Schools has begun the process of finding its next superintendent as current Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez prepares to leave the district.

School leaders heard presentations Monday from several firms seeking to oversee the superintendent search.

District considers firms for search

What we know:

During a workshop this week, Orange County school leaders heard pitches from several search firms about how they would recruit and evaluate candidates for the district's top job.

The presentations included discussions about how the district could gather feedback from employees, parents, students and other members of the community before selecting its next superintendent.

Community input to play key role

A recurring theme among the presentations was the importance of giving the community a voice in the process.

Online surveys have become an increasingly important way to reach people who may not have time to attend public meetings, one presenter said.

Search firms also emphasized direct engagement with people inside the school system, including teachers, administrators, support employees, parents and potentially students.

Search comes as Vazquez prepares to leave

The superintendent search follows Vazquez's announcement that she will leave the district.

What we don't know:

The district must first determine how it will conduct the search before moving forward with recruiting and evaluating candidates for the position.

The district did not make a final decision on which firm to hire and a timeline for selecting the next superintendent has not yet been determined.