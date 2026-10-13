Photos: 'Space jellyfish' forms after SpaceX launch in Florida

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The Brief SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for an ISS resupply mission. The exhaust from the company's rocket left a "space jellyfish" effect in the sky. FOX 35 viewers sent in photos they captured after the launch.



If you looked up at the sky early Tuesday you might have seen what's known as "space jellyfish."

The unusual sight followed a SpaceX resupply mission launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

After the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida's space coast, it caused the colorful spectacle in the sky.

What causes "space jellyfish"?

The effect is created when the sunlight reflects off the exhaust from the rocket. The result was a glowing, bulb-like cloud that spreads far and wide across the sky.

Photos from FOX 35 viewers

FOX 35 viewers spotted the space jellyfish in the sky and sent their photos to us.