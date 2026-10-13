Drug sales, safety violations found at Orlando bars, nightclubs during undercover operation, police say

article

The Brief A six-week undercover operation found illegal drug sales and violations of the city's after-midnight alcohol sales permit at several bars and restaurants downtown, police said. Fourteen people allegedly sold undercover agents drugs inside nine bars and nightclubs, police said. Nine bars and nightclubs were found to have inadequate or nonexistent security measures, such as wand searches or ID scanners.



A six-week undercover enforcement operation targeting bars and nightclubs in downtown Orlando allegedly found illegal drug sales and violations of the city's after-midnight alcohol sales (AMS) permit, according to the Orlando Police Department.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department's Drug Enforcement Division and the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigations partnered together to conduct the six-week operation.

Police said a total of 35 people were arrested on various drug charges during the operation, and that nine businesses were found with safety and security violations related to the city's after-midnight alcohol sales permit.

Police: Fourteen arrested for selling drugs to undercover officers

By the numbers:

Orlando police said 14 people were arrested for allegedly selling drugs to undercover officers at nine businesses downtown. Those arrests occurred at: Warped Pour, Elixir, Fixtion, Taco Kat, Aero, Celine, Sessions, Bullitt Bar, and Stagger Inn.

During the same six-week period, officers confiscated drugs and illegal firearms from people within the city's entertainment area, resulting in additional arrests, police said.

Reports: Some bars, nightclubs did not do wand security checks or check IDs

Local perspective:

Police said 19 violations of the after-midnight alcohol sales permit were flagged at nine businesses downtown: Warped Pour, Elixir, Fixtion, La Rosa, Celine, Parlay, Bullitt Bar, Stagger Inn, and Cosmo.

Those violations included "inadequate or non-existent wand searches as well as a failure to scan IDs," according to a news release.

What they're saying:

"At the Orlando Police Department, our top priority is to reduce crime and ensure the safety of our residents,

visitors, and businesses. Thanks to the hard work of our officers, the Downtown Entertainment Area has seen a 20% reduction in crime compared to the same time last year," Orlando police said in a news release.

The other side:

FOX 35 has reached out to a number of businesses for comment on the allegations, including Wall Street Orlando. FOX 35 also scanned the business' social media pages, and it did not appear that any had publicly commented on the reports.

Bars, nightclubs could lose permits over alleged violations

What's next:

Police said a hearing would be held related to the investigations, and that those businesses could have their permits suspended or revoked.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known when that hearing would be scheduled.