Tree falls on Gilchrist County deputy's patrol car during Tropical Storm Elsa

A Florida deputy saw first-hand some of the destructive nature of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tracy Sanders had a tree fall on his patrol car while responding to a report of another fallen tree impeding traffic on U.S. Highway 129, just north of Trenton as Elsa was making its way towards the county.

Deputy Sanders was inside his car with emergency lights activated to keep motorists from hitting a fallen tree, when he suddenly heard a distinct "cracking sound." As he looked up, he saw a second tree falling towards his patrol car.

Deputy Sanders said all he could do was quickly tuck and brace his body as the tree fell on his patrol car, and thankfully he was not injured.

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue, Trenton Department of Public Safety, Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office Personnel, County Administrator Bobby Crosby, and Good Samaritans quickly responded and safely removed the tree allowing Deputy Sanders to get out of the vehicle.

This is a reminder of how dangerous roadways can be during and after severe weather strikes, the Sheriff's Office says.

