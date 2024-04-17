Travis Kelce to host new ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ series on Prime Video

article

‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ fans get excited, because a new spinoff is headed to Prime Video and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce has been confirmed as host.

Prime Video announced its new spinoff show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’will be hosted by none other than Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce.

The streaming service announced the news Tuesday in an Instagram post with a caption that read, "The man with the answers. Travis Kelce will host ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A CELEBRITY? Coming soon to Prime Video."

Kelce will host the full 20-episode series

According to Amazon, each episode will welcome an adult contestant who will rely on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions on a range of topics, pulled from the elementary curriculum, to win a $100,000 prize.

Kelce is no stranger to hosting. The multi-talented celeb launched his top-charting sports podcast, New Heights, in September 2022 with his former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion-winning brother and co-host, Jason Kelce.

In March 2023, Kelce took to the stage as host of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and during the 2023 NFL Draft, he hosted his first sold-out music festival, KelceJam, with over 17,000 attendees.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?," Kelce said in a statement. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

The original U.S. version of ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’ premiered in 2007 and has remained the top game show premiere in broadcast television history with a record-breaking 27 million viewers and a cumulative audience of more than 800 million total viewers during its run.

The series, produced by MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A timeline of when folks can expect the spinoff to release has not been announced yet.