Traveling? Here's how the Orlando International Airport is preparing amid the coronavirus

As fears of the coronavirus continue to heighten, crews at the Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport are doing what they can to limit the spread to travelers and employees.

Airport officials with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) says they are maintaining frequent communications with local, state, and federal health officials.

Officials say that typically, during cold and flu season, the cleaning schedules at the terminals and airside are increased. However, in response to the coronavirus, additional measures have been implemented.

“It is critical for the Authority to do everything we can to not only safeguard our passengers, but protect our employees from this public health event,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer for GOAA. “The airport’s Emergency Management team has done an exceptional job detailing ways we can adapt existing response plans should COVID-19 begin to affect airport operations.”

The airports are taking the following steps to minimize exposure possibilities for passengers and employees:

Installation of hand sanitizer stations throughout the airport, as a response to the cold and flu season.

Increased frequency of cleaning at all high touch point areas, including escalator handrails, elevators, curbside, seating areas, tables, restrooms, and food court areas.

During regular and emergency cleaning of the facilities, MCO has specialized equipment (KaiVac and Zymec machines) that deep cleans areas such as restrooms, Federal Inspection Stations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection areas.

Increased frequency in cleaning of the airport shuttle buses, to include disinfecting of all passenger areas and driver surfaces.

Employees have also been asked to stay home if they are sick and seek medical attention.