Early voting begins in Central Florida: When and where you can vote

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The Brief Early voting begins this week in Florida for the 2026 General Election Several Central Florida counties will begin early voting on Oct. 19, while some will begin on Oct. 20. The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 3.



Early voting begins this week in Florida for the 2026 General Election.

Some Florida counties begin early voting on Monday, while some will begin on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about early voting.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote in the general election was Oct. 5.

To check if you're registered to vote, visit registertovoteflorida.gov.

An "active" voter registration means you're registered to vote in the upcoming election.

When is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot?

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the general election is Oct. 22. All mail-in ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3) to count.

Where to vote early in Central Florida

Each county will have several early voting locations available to voters.

Brevard County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Early voting hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections website

Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa FL 32922

Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium: 950 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island FL 32952

Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne FL 32904

Scotty Culp Municipal Complex: 565 Cassia Blvd, Satellite Beach FL 32937

Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay FL 32907

Titusville Elections Office: 400 South St, Titusville FL 32780

Titusville Public Library: 2121 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville FL 32780

Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay FL 32905

Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Melbourne FL 32940

Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne FL 32935

Flagler County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Early voting hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website



Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office: 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110

Flagler County Public Library: 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Palm Coast Community Center: 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Southern Recreation Center: 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164

Wickline Senior Center: 700 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Lake County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Early voting hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website

Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont FL 34714

Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont FL 34711

Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver DR, Clermont FL 34711

Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave, Eustis FL 32726

Lady Lake Community Building: 237 W Guava St, Lady Lake FL 32159

Lake County Agriculture Center: 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares FL 32778

Minneola City Hall: 800 N US Hwy 27, Minneola FL 34715

Sorrento Church of God: 31605 Orange St, Sorrento FL 32776-8137

Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Rd, Umatilla FL 32784

Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares FL 32778

Venetian Center: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg FL 34748

W.T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly St, Mount Dora FL 32757

Marion County

Early voting dates: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website

Bellview Public Library: 13145 SE HWY 484, Belleview FL 34420

Deputy Brian Litz Building: 9048 SW HWY 200, Ocala FL 34481

Dunnellon Public Library: 20351 Robinson RD, Dunnellon FL 34431

Forest Public Library: 905 S HWY 314A, Ocklawaha FL 32179

Freedom Public Library: 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala FL 34476

Marion County Election Center: 981 NE 16th ST, Ocala FL 34470

Mulberry Center: 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages FL 32162

Reddick Community Center: 4345 NW 152nd ST, Reddick FL 32686

Silver Springs Shores Community Center: 590 Silver Rd, Ocala FL 34472

Orange County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website

Alafaya Library: 12000 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826

Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703

Bithlo Community Center: 18501 Washington Ave. Orlando, FL 32820

Chickasaw Library: 870 N. Chickasaw Trl. Orlando, FL 32825

Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando, FL 32810

Hiawassee Library: 7391 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32818

Holden Heights Community Center: 1201 20th St. Orlando, FL 32805

John H. Bridges Community Center: 445 W. 13th St. Apopka, FL 32703

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex: 99 E Marks St, Orlando, FL 32803

Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir. Orlando, FL 32824

Northwest Neighborhood Center: 3955 W D Judge Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

Orange County National Golf Center: 16301 Phil Ritson Way. Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orange County Supervisor of Elections: 119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806

Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail. Orlando, FL 32829

South Creek Library: 1702 Deerfield Blvd. Orlando, FL 32837

Southeast Library: 5575 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822

South Trail Library: 4600 S. Orange Blossom Tr. Orlando, FL 32839

Southwest Library: 7255 Della Dr. Orlando, FL 32819

Taft Community Center: 9450 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32824

Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Rd. 535 Orlando, FL 32836

Town of Eatonville Town Hall: 307 E. Kennedy Blvd Eatonville, FL 32751

UCF Puerto Rico Research Hub at The Barbara Ying Center: 12815 Scholarship Dr. Orlando, FL 32816

Valencia College Lake Nona Campus: 12350 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32838

Washington Park Library: 5151 Raleigh St. Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

West Oaks Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Rd. Ocoee, FL 34761

Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park Library: 052 W. Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789

Osceola County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website

Supervisor of Elections Office: 2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744

West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, Florida 34747

Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida 34743

St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769

Hart Memorial Central Library: 211 E. Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee, Florida 34741

The Gym & Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Drive, Poinciana, Florida 34759

Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Road, St. Cloud, Florida 34771

Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, Florida 34746

Osceola Welcome Center: 4155 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741

Transportation East Facility: 5750 Nova Road, St. Cloud, Florida 34771

West Fire/EMS Service Center: 8706 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, Florida 34747

Seminole County

Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Early voting hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website

Supervisor of Elections: 1500 E Airport Blvd, Sanford, Florida 32773

West Branch Library: 245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, Florida 32779

Jean Rhein Central Branch Library: 215 Oxford Road, Casselberry, Florida 32707

Northwest Branch Library: 580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, Florida 32746

Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, Florida 32765

East Branch Library: 310 North Division Street, Oviedo, Florida 32765

North Branch Library: 150 North Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771

Sumter County

Early voting in Sumter County begins Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Early voting hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections website

Bushnell Community Building: 407 E. Belt Avenue, Bushnell

Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood

Laurel Manor Recreation Center: 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages

Allamanda Recreation Center: 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages

Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages

Everglades Recreation Center: 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages

Volusia County

Early voting in Volusia County begins Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Supervisor of Elections website

Supervisor of Elections Office: 1588 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720

Wayne G Sanborn Center: 815 S Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724

Florence K Little Town Hall: 12 Colomba Rd, DeBary, FL 32713

The Center at Deltona: 1640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725

Ormond Beach Regional Library: 30 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Cherry Cultural & Education Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daytona Beach Regional Library: 105 Jackie Robinson Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Lakeside Community Center: 1999 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129