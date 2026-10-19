Early voting begins in Central Florida: When and where you can vote
Early voting begins this week in Florida for the 2026 General Election.
Some Florida counties begin early voting on Monday, while some will begin on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about early voting.
Am I registered to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in the general election was Oct. 5.
To check if you're registered to vote, visit registertovoteflorida.gov.
An "active" voter registration means you're registered to vote in the upcoming election.
When is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot?
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the general election is Oct. 22. All mail-in ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Nov. 3) to count.
Where to vote early in Central Florida
Each county will have several early voting locations available to voters.
Brevard County
Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Early voting hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Supervisor of Elections website
- Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa FL 32922
- Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium: 950 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island FL 32952
- Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne FL 32904
- Scotty Culp Municipal Complex: 565 Cassia Blvd, Satellite Beach FL 32937
- Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay FL 32907
- Titusville Elections Office: 400 South St, Titusville FL 32780
- Titusville Public Library: 2121 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville FL 32780
- Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay FL 32905
- Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Melbourne FL 32940
- Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne FL 32935
Flagler County
Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Early voting hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office: 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110
- Flagler County Public Library: 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Palm Coast Community Center: 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Southern Recreation Center: 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164
- Wickline Senior Center: 700 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL 32136
Lake County
Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Early voting hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont FL 34714
- Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont FL 34711
- Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver DR, Clermont FL 34711
- Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave, Eustis FL 32726
- Lady Lake Community Building: 237 W Guava St, Lady Lake FL 32159
- Lake County Agriculture Center: 1951 Woodlea Rd, Tavares FL 32778
- Minneola City Hall: 800 N US Hwy 27, Minneola FL 34715
- Sorrento Church of God: 31605 Orange St, Sorrento FL 32776-8137
- Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Rd, Umatilla FL 32784
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd, Tavares FL 32778
- Venetian Center: 1 Dozier Cir, Leesburg FL 34748
- W.T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly St, Mount Dora FL 32757
Marion County
Early voting dates: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Bellview Public Library: 13145 SE HWY 484, Belleview FL 34420
- Deputy Brian Litz Building: 9048 SW HWY 200, Ocala FL 34481
- Dunnellon Public Library: 20351 Robinson RD, Dunnellon FL 34431
- Forest Public Library: 905 S HWY 314A, Ocklawaha FL 32179
- Freedom Public Library: 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala FL 34476
- Marion County Election Center: 981 NE 16th ST, Ocala FL 34470
- Mulberry Center: 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages FL 32162
- Reddick Community Center: 4345 NW 152nd ST, Reddick FL 32686
- Silver Springs Shores Community Center: 590 Silver Rd, Ocala FL 34472
Orange County
Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Alafaya Library: 12000 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826
- Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703
- Bithlo Community Center: 18501 Washington Ave. Orlando, FL 32820
- Chickasaw Library: 870 N. Chickasaw Trl. Orlando, FL 32825
- Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando, FL 32810
- Hiawassee Library: 7391 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32818
- Holden Heights Community Center: 1201 20th St. Orlando, FL 32805
- John H. Bridges Community Center: 445 W. 13th St. Apopka, FL 32703
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex: 99 E Marks St, Orlando, FL 32803
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir. Orlando, FL 32824
- Northwest Neighborhood Center: 3955 W D Judge Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
- Orange County National Golf Center: 16301 Phil Ritson Way. Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections: 119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806
- Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail. Orlando, FL 32829
- South Creek Library: 1702 Deerfield Blvd. Orlando, FL 32837
- Southeast Library: 5575 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822
- South Trail Library: 4600 S. Orange Blossom Tr. Orlando, FL 32839
- Southwest Library: 7255 Della Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
- Taft Community Center: 9450 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32824
- Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Rd. 535 Orlando, FL 32836
- Town of Eatonville Town Hall: 307 E. Kennedy Blvd Eatonville, FL 32751
- UCF Puerto Rico Research Hub at The Barbara Ying Center: 12815 Scholarship Dr. Orlando, FL 32816
- Valencia College Lake Nona Campus: 12350 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32838
- Washington Park Library: 5151 Raleigh St. Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
- West Oaks Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Rd. Ocoee, FL 34761
- Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Winter Park Library: 052 W. Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789
Osceola County
Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744
- West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, Florida 34747
- Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida 34743
- St. Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769
- Hart Memorial Central Library: 211 E. Dakin Avenue, Kissimmee, Florida 34741
- The Gym & Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Drive, Poinciana, Florida 34759
- Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Road, St. Cloud, Florida 34771
- Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, Florida 34746
- Osceola Welcome Center: 4155 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741
- Transportation East Facility: 5750 Nova Road, St. Cloud, Florida 34771
- West Fire/EMS Service Center: 8706 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, Florida 34747
Seminole County
Early voting dates: Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Early voting hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Supervisor of Elections: 1500 E Airport Blvd, Sanford, Florida 32773
- West Branch Library: 245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, Florida 32779
- Jean Rhein Central Branch Library: 215 Oxford Road, Casselberry, Florida 32707
- Northwest Branch Library: 580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, Florida 32746
- Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, Florida 32765
- East Branch Library: 310 North Division Street, Oviedo, Florida 32765
- North Branch Library: 150 North Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771
Sumter County
Early voting in Sumter County begins Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Early voting hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Supervisor of Elections website
- Bushnell Community Building: 407 E. Belt Avenue, Bushnell
- Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood
- Laurel Manor Recreation Center: 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages
- Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages
- Allamanda Recreation Center: 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages
- Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages
- Everglades Recreation Center: 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages
Volusia County
Early voting in Volusia County begins Monday, Oct. 19, 2026 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Early voting hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Supervisor of Elections website
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 1588 N Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720
- Wayne G Sanborn Center: 815 S Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724
- Florence K Little Town Hall: 12 Colomba Rd, DeBary, FL 32713
- The Center at Deltona: 1640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725
- Ormond Beach Regional Library: 30 S Beach St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Cherry Cultural & Education Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Daytona Beach Regional Library: 105 Jackie Robinson Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Lakeside Community Center: 1999 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129
The Source: This story was written based on information gathered from the Supervisor of Election offices in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties.