Video shows fights, brawl before shooting that killed 18-year-old; deputies pleading for answers

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The Brief Officials said 18-year-old Jordan Lecky has died, days after he was shot amid a large brawl at an apartment complex in Orange County. Deputies responded to a noise complaint Saturday evening at the Lakeside Villas apartments. As deputies dispersed the crowd, a single gunshot was heard. See something, say something : Deputies released new video showing the moments before and after the shooting, and are asking parents and their kids to watch the video and help ID anyone in them.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office said nearly 100 people – mostly teens – were crowded near the pool of an apartment complex over the weekend when several fights broke out, which ended with a single gunshot hitting 18-year-old Jordan Lecky, who died days later at the hospital.

The sheriff's office said dozens of people were in the area when the fights and shooting happened. Only two people stayed behind to talk with deputies. And, so far, no suspects have been identified and no one has been arrested in connection to Lecky's death.

"Someone saw something. We need people to come forward to help us find the person who pulled the trigger." — Orange County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Teen dies after shooting at Orange County apartment complex

What we know:

Orange County deputies were called to the Lakeside Villas apartment complex around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Oct. 17, 2026, after someone made a noise complaint about a massive crowd of teenagers hanging near the pool, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said nearly 100 people, mostly teenagers, were gathered near the pool behind the complex's leasing office. Deputies turned on their lights and sirens to clear the crowd. As the kids cleared, deputies heard a single gunshot shot.

An 18-year-old man, later identified as Jordan Lecky, was found shot and unresponsive on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital and died two days later, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said out of the nearly 100 kids who were there, two people stayed at the scene to talk with deputies, sharing that there was a fight and that was when Lecky had been shot.

Recognize anyone? Deputies need help IDing teens after shooting

What they're saying:

Content warning: The video may be tough to watch for some people.

The sheriff's office shared a roughly 43-second video that appears to show the moments the single gunshot was fired – and the moments before the shooting. The video captured what appears to be a gunshot, followed by teenagers screaming and running.

In another video clip, several teenagers appear to be in the middle of a fight as other teenagers watched or recorded, the sheriff's office said.

"Help out detectives solve this case," OCSO said. "We need you to come forward."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said why the massive group of teenagers were hanging out near the pool at the apartment complex, nor shared details on what circumstances led to the fight or the shooting.

"Parents, especially of teens in northeast Orange County or Seminole County, please watch this carefully with your teenagers to see if they can identify anyone in the video. An 18-year-old is dead, and dozens of people were right there when it happened. Someone saw something. We need people to come forward to help us find the person who pulled the trigger."

OCSO to parents: We need your help.

What you can do:

The sheriff's office has asked anyone who was at the gathering, witnessed anything, or recognized anyone in the video, to contact the sheriff's office or Crimeline, and to share any video gathered.

OSCO non-emergency line: 407-836-4357

Crimeline: 800-423-TIPS

Any video from that evening is asked to be shared with detectives: here