Lawsuits coming after 120-pound video board kills 5-year-old at school, attorney says

The Brief A 5-year-old boy died last week after a 120-pound video board fell on him at a school in Palm Bay. The boy's family has retained an attorney as they seek answers and accountability regarding the tragic accident. Legal action could be filed soon as multiple lawsuits are currently being considered in the case.



A Palm Bay family is demanding answers and accountability after a 5-year-old boy was killed when a 120-pound video board fell on him at school last week.

The Palm Bay Police Department identified the 5-year-old boy as Bellamy Dawkins-Morris. He was a student at Rivieria Elementary.

The family of the child has retained an attorney and several lawsuits are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Palm Bay school accident

What we know:

A 5-year-old boy lost his life last week following a tragic incident at a school in Palm Bay. The child died after a 120-pound video board fell on top of him.

Bellamy Dawkins-Morris

First responders rendered aid and took him to the hospital, but the child never recovered.

Legal action pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact details of how the heavy video board became unsecured and fell.

It’s also unclear what any autopsy results will show in the tragic death. It remains unclear when the potential lawsuits will be formally filed or which specific entities will be named.

Family demands answers

What they're saying:

The boy's family has hired a lawyer to pursue accountability and determine how the accident happened.

"Whether it’s the district, whether it’s the manufacturer of the smart board, whether it’s the person who put it in, whether it’s the person who comes and checks on it and monitors it — accountability has to happen. It’s not a slap on the wrist, we lost our baby, and he’s never coming back to us," said Miriam Rodriguez, who is Bellamy’s great aunt.

Attorneys indicate that several lawsuits could be filed in connection with the fatal incident.

"How did this heavy commercial equipment that is installed in classrooms fall and kill an innocent child," asked Maegan Bridwell, a trial attorney representing the family with The Haggard Law Firm.

Her firm is launching an investigation into the alleged safety failures. She says anyone responsible will be named in the future suits.

"They hope that this never happens to any other child in America or the world for that matter," said the attorney.

Small business stepping up

What's next:

A local small business, The Electpros video and security company, was deeply saddened after hearing what happened to Bellamy. Since the incident, they launched a safety initiative at other schools in the county. They’re volunteering free of charge to check any similar video boards to make sure they’re safe and stable around students.

"If we can at all be part of making sure this can never happen again," said Patrick Rodriguez-Roberts, who owns The Electpros.

Their goal is prevention and to help play a part in keeping kids safe across Central Florida after this tragedy.

"The byproduct from it really has been amazing, because a lot of these private schools are reaching out, and we are finding some issues that need to be addressed, and we are addressing them as they come," said Rodriguez-Roberts.

If you want to have any boards checked at a local education facility, reach out to the company directly on their website / email