Report: Florida man killed by alligator was posing for photo with fish when gator attacked

The Brief A 71-year-old man who was attacked and killed by a large alligator was attempting to take a photo of himself and a fish when the gator bit his leg and dragged him into the water, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner. Steven Hamilton died from blunt force trauma to his left leg and drowning, the report said. His death was ruled accidental. Officials trapped, captured, and killed a nearly 12-foot alligator, which is suspected of attacking the man.



A 71-year-old fisherman was attempting to take a photo of himself and a fish when a large alligator came out of the water, bit his leg, and pulled him into the pond, where he drowned, according to the Orange County Medical Examiner's investigator report.

Florida fisherman killed by nearly 12-foot alligator

What we know:

The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office said Steven Hamilton died from blunt force injury to his left leg and drowning, and ruled his death an accident, according to the report, which was released on Monday. The report noted severe injuries and probable tooth marks to both sides of Hamilton's left leg.

According to the report, neighbors said Hamilton was seen holding a fish and attempting to take a photo of himself when the alligator bit his leg and pulled him into the water. The report said Hamilton would fish every day at the park.

What they're saying:

A small memorial with bouquets of flowers and a card with condolences was spotted by a FOX 35 reporter on a bridge at the park. "Thanks for all the fishing memories Steve," read a card.

Nearly 12-foot alligator trapped, captured, and killed

The backstory:

Hamilton was fishing at Dr. Bradford Memorial Park on Friday evening, Oct. 16, when a nearly 12-foot alligator attacked him and pulled him into the water, according to the Winter Garden Police Department (The FWC said the alligator was 11.8 feet long, while the medical examiner's report said it was 11.11 feet long).

Emergency crews responded, but had challenges initially reaching Hamilton due to the alligator refusing to let go of his body, the report said. Alligator trappers eventually subdued the alligator, forcing it to release Hamilton's body, which was then recovered.

Alligators in Florida

Local perspective:

Dr. Bradford Memorial Park has direct water access to Lake Apopka, known for having one of the largest American alligator populations in Central Florida, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Big picture view:

Florida is home to the American alligator, which can live in any body of water, including rivers, streams, lakes, swamps, and marshes, according to the FWC. They can be found in all 67 counties in Florida.

FWC: Alligator bites in Florida

By the numbers:

While alligator attacks against humans are considered to be rare, they can happen. The FWC keeps track of unprovoked alligator backs each year, dating back to 1948. According to the FWC's data, there have been a total of 500 alligator bites against humans since 1948, of which 32 of them were deadly.

Alligator deaths by year

2025: 13 total bites — 2 deaths, 8 major, 5 minor

2024: 11 total bites — 9 major, 2 minor, 0 deaths

2023: 23 total bites — 2 deaths, 19 major, 5 minor

2022: 11 total bites — 2 deaths, 9 major, 2 minor

2021: 9 total bites — 7 major, 2 minor, 0 deaths

In June, Brittany Clark was attacked and killed by an alligator while swimming with friends at Little Big Econ State Forest. That same month, Brody, an 11-year-old boy, was bitten by an alligator while fishing at Nelson's Outdoor Resort. His hand ultimately had to be amputated.

FOX 35 also reported on a snorkeler who was hurt by an alligator while at Rainbow Springs State Park.