Photos: 'Space jellyfish' over Florida after SpaceX rocket launch
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you see it? SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Tuesday morning, which created a glowing "space jellyfish" over Central Florida.
What is a "space jellyfish?"
What we know:
The "space jellyfish" happens when sunlight reflects off a rocket's exhaust plume high in the atmosphere, which creates a glowing, bulb-shaped cloud that spreads across the sky – and can be seen from miles away.
It is most common during early morning or late evening launches.
Best photos: ‘Space jellyfish’ over Orlando after SpaceX launch
Local perspective:
Several viewers were up early enough to see the rocket launch – and shared their photos with FOX 35. Click here to share yours!
SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission to space
The backstory:
SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission lifted off from Florida around 7:04 a.m Tuesday morning, carrying 32 payloads, including "cubesats, microsats, and reentry vehicles."
The Source: The information used in this story was gathered from SpaceX's website and social media accounts, as well as viewer photos shared with FOX 35.