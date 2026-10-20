Photos: 'Space jellyfish' over Florida after SpaceX rocket launch

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The Brief SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-5 mission from Cape Canaveral at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday. The predawn launch created a "space jellyfish" effect that was spotted in the Florida sky. Photos: Scroll down to see some of the best photos shared with FOX 35.



Did you see it? SpaceX launched its Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station early Tuesday morning, which created a glowing "space jellyfish" over Central Florida.

What is a "space jellyfish?"

What we know:

The "space jellyfish" happens when sunlight reflects off a rocket's exhaust plume high in the atmosphere, which creates a glowing, bulb-shaped cloud that spreads across the sky – and can be seen from miles away.

It is most common during early morning or late evening launches.

Best photos: ‘Space jellyfish’ over Orlando after SpaceX launch

Local perspective:

Several viewers were up early enough to see the rocket launch – and shared their photos with FOX 35. Click here to share yours!

SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission to space

The backstory:

SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 rideshare mission lifted off from Florida around 7:04 a.m Tuesday morning, carrying 32 payloads, including "cubesats, microsats, and reentry vehicles."