Traffic homicide investigation shuts down State Road 100 after deadly crash in Bunnell

The Brief A deadly crash prompted a traffic homicide investigation in Bunnell on Friday night. State Road 100 was shut down near Black Point Road as investigators processed the scene. Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area and expect lengthy delays.



A traffic homicide investigation was underway Friday night after a deadly crash on State Road 100 near Black Point Road in Bunnell.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office and local police confirmed the fatal crash but had not released details about the victim or what led to the collision.

Road closed for investigation

What we know:

State Road 100 was completely shut down near the crash scene, with traffic diverted around the area while investigators processed evidence. Authorities said the closure stretched about one to two miles near Interstate 95.

Officials noted that traffic homicide investigations often require several hours as investigators document the scene, collect evidence and take photographs.

Drivers urged to avoid the area

What you can do:

Authorities advised motorists to avoid State Road 100 and use alternate routes while the investigation continued.

As of Friday night, there was no estimate for when the roadway would reopen.