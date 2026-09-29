Beachgoers raise environmental concerns as stranded boat decays in Brevard County

The Brief High tides from recent king tides are battering a boat that washed ashore in Brevard County four months ago. The abandoned vessel is drifting south from the Patrick Space Force Base as officials navigate regulatory red tape for removal. Locals voice environmental concerns over potential fuel leaks and hazards while state agencies handle legal requirements.



A beached vessel that drifted from the ocean onto Patrick Space Force Base Space remains stuck and falling apart as bureaucratic delays stall removal efforts.

Brevard County derelict vessel

What we know:

King tides continue to tear apart a boat that washed ashore in Brevard County in May after a cruise ship rescued its passengers. The vessel is drifting south near Patrick Space Force Base over the last four months, leaving behind a stripped shell.

Beachgoer Rhonda Tomkins said she has watched people take parts from the boat, including the steering wheel and flags. Local residents say the decaying boat smells horrible, with beachgoer Michelle Perkins raising concerns about fuel leaks and potential impacts on the ecosystem.

Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors, who sits on the Tourist Development Council, said multi-agency involvement naturally lengthens the cleanup process. The board recently allocated $75,000 in tourist tax money to remove abandoned vessels, and state funds bring the total county pool to around $300,000 for next year.

Neither Brevard County nor the Space Force station is conducting the cleanup. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed it logged the boat into its derelict vessel database on May 17, initiating a required legal notification process that can take six months to a year.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet established a specific timeline for when crews will legally remove the boat from the beach. It remains unclear how much fuel, if any, leaked into the water.

What they're saying:

Beachgoers who’ve been tracking the boat for months are concerned about the potential impacts it’s having and why clean-up takes so long.

"It smells, it’s horrible," said Michelle Perkins, who noted the fuel leaking from the boat.

"I don’t understand why," asked Rhonda Tomkins regarding the clean-up delays.