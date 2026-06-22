Traffic alert: Vehicle fire shuts down all eastbound lanes of SR-528 at MM-23

The Brief A vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of State Road 528 (the Beachline Expressway) on Monday evening. The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the median between Mile Markers 21 and 23, drawing at least two fire crews to extinguish the flames. Eastbound traffic is currently at a complete standstill while westbound lanes are experiencing minor rubbernecking delays.



All eastbound traffic on FL-528, The Beachline Expressway, is at a standstill due to a vehicle fire between Mile Marker 21 and Mile Marker 23 in Orange County. Westbound traffic appears to be slowly moving.

What we know:

The traffic, reported around 5:30 p.m., June 22, was caused by a car on fire as a Ford Bronco became engulfed in flames and pulled into the median, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Multiple first responders worked to douse the remainder of the flames from the vehicle, which was in the median.

At least two fire trucks appeared to be on the scene.

No injuries are reported at this time, FHP said.

What we don't know:

A vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of State Road 528 (the Beachline Expressway) on Monday evening.It's not known how long traffic will be stalled or what caused the fire.

FOX 35 will provide an update as more information is released.