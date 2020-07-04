Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports more than 9,400 new cases heading into holiday weekend

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- A study from Florida Atlantic University showed the effectiveness of wearing different kinds of masks to combat the coronavirus infection.

One thing the study made very clear was the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it went a step further in showing which masks were more effective than others.

3:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported another 9,488 cases on Friday at the start of the Fourth of July weekend. This brings the total in the state to 178,594. 67 more deaths have been reported. There are now a total of 3,684 deaths in the state.

