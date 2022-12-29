TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon.

Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water.

According to police, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers took off from Peter O. Knight Airport for a one-hour tour of the Bay Area.

Officers say the helicopter was returning to the airport shortly after 5 p.m. when the pilot heard a loud noise and lost power. The aircraft landed in the water approximately 300 feet from shore.

The three passengers, a 63-year-old man, a 59-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man were rescued from the water and taken to shore by someone riding a jet ski.

Members of the Tampa Police Department Marine Unit retrieved the pilot, a 33-year-old man from the water.

The four people on board the aircraft were not injured.

TPD is working with local and federal agencies on the investigation and to figure out when and how they are going to hoist the helicopter out of the water.