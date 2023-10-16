'Totally bummed': Neighbors torn over crocodile relocation after months of sightings on the Space Coast

A massive, illusive crocodile was captured and relocated after several sightings in various canals in Brevard County.

Some neighbors had been asking the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to relocate the reptile for a while others are sad to see it go.

Neighbors say the crocodile was captured in the Berkeley Canal in South Patrick Shores. Some had seen it hanging out underneath their docks, and area residents say it had been in their canal for about two weeks before it was removed.

The reptile was nearly 10 feet and had been the talk of the town after it was spotted sunbathing, swimming, and chowing down on fish in the Berkeley Canal.

"It certainly was exciting around here," said Eric Krall who lives on the canal and even helped officials as they captured and relocated the animal.

While the new visitor brought excitement, it was also somewhat unsettling.

"When he did climb out onto the dock, you could see the weight on him, so then I was like – ok, I don’t want to be paddleboarding too close to him, or I definitely didn’t want to fall in," Krall added. He also says he was much more careful when walking his small dogs in the morning.

FWC made the call to capture and relocate the croc last Friday. In a statement sent to FOX 35, FWC says, "The American crocodile is a recovering species, so any decisions made by the FWC regarding translocations are not made lightly. The decision to relocate this crocodile was in the best interest of the crocodile and the community."

Not everyone is happy to see him go.

"Fast Eddie(y) is totally, totally bummed. Totally bummed," said another homeowner who goes by Fast Eddie(y). He says this isn’t the first croc he’s seen in the canal, but it’s been a couple of years.

The croc had a special place in Eddie(y)’s heart. He even named it."

"Coco is just chilling. He ain't hurting nobody," he added.

Experts say, there’s never been a recorded crocodile attack in Florida, and they are not like alligators. There are 1.2 million gators in Florida and approximately 2,000 crocodiles.

"Because of their federally protected status, it makes it difficult for the game commission to make these decisions," said Joe Wasilewski, a conservation biologist in Florida.

He’s been studying crocs for 40 years in South Florida but says there is still much more to learn about the animal. The reptile is commonly found in the Florida Keys but rarely seen this far north. However, it could return because of a homing mechanism in the animal.

People have captured and relocated crocodiles, and they’ve traveled back to their old locations.

"Absolutely, that’s a possibility," Wasilewski said.

It’s a possibility some are betting on as FWC tracks this male croc with a new satellite transmitter to see where it goes after it's released.

"He’ll be back," Eddie(y) concluded.