Florida woman shot in Titusville neighborhood, Police seek information for investigation

The Brief A woman was hurt in a shooting that took place in a Titusville neighborhood. The woman is expected to survive, the Titusville Police Department said. It's not known if a suspect has been identified in connection with this incident.



A Florida woman was injured in a shooting that took place in a Titusville neighborhood, Tuesday night.

What we know:

The Titusville Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m., on Jan. 13, finding a woman with gunshot wounds in a residential area.

Officers conducted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, and the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment. Titusville Police said it's expected that the woman will survive her injuries.

What's next:

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Section with crime scene technicians from the department's Forensics Investigations Section are investigating the shooting. It's not known if police have identified a suspect at this time.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and we are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to this incident to come forward," Major Jeremy Gonzalez of the Investigations Division said in a released statement. "Even information that may seem minor could be critical in helping our detectives piece together what happened. The Titusville Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and pursuing justice for the victim."

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit a tip by calling 321-567-3900 or by contacting Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.