Titusville man attacked by 2 teens who vandalized his Christmas decorations, police say

Watch FOX 35 Live

A 19 and 17-year-old are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder after they allegedly vandalized Christmas decorations in front of a Titusville home, police said.

Vance Michael Shannon, 19, of Holiday was charged with Attempted murder, discharge of a firearm from a car, aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a firearm into a car, and criminal mischief.

Michael's 17-year-old counterpart was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police said they responded to 911 calls reporting shots fired near a home on the 1500 block of Fuji Drive.

Deputies were told that Shannon allegedly vandalized the victim's Christmas decorations before leaving the home in a car. The victim found Shannon's car parked along Fuji Rd moments after the vandalism.

When the victim confronted Shannon, he reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill him. When the victim went back into his car, Shannon reversed at a high rate of speed into the victim's front yard, police said. The victim then blocked Shannon's car with his car.

Deputies said the 17-year-old teen then reportedly charged at the victim with a knife, cutting his hand.

Shannon also got out of the car and shot multiple times at the victim while continuing to threaten him.

The duo was later located at a home in Mims, according to police.

Shannon was booked into the Brevard County Jail and the teen was taken to the Brevard County Juvenile Justice Center.