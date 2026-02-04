Titusville businesses evacuated due to 'suspicious incident': Police
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Several businesses have been evacuated in Titusville due to a "suspicious incident" that is under investigation, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Police said the scene is near Cheney Highway, which is not far from the Atlantic coast. Both eastbound and westbound Cheney Highway are closed.
"We urge everyone to stay clear of the area and find an alternate route. TPD will advise when the area is clear and can resume normal activity. No further updates are available at this time. "
The Source: Titusville Police posted about the investigation on its Facebook page.