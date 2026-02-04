Titusville businesses evacuated due to 'suspicious incident': Police

The Brief Several businesses have been evacuated in Titusville due to a "suspicious incident," police say. The focus of the investigation is near he 600 block of Cheney Highway. Both eastbound and westbound Cheney Highway is closed. "We urge everyone to stay clear of the area and find an alternate route. "



Several businesses have been evacuated in Titusville due to a "suspicious incident" that is under investigation, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Police said the scene is near Cheney Highway, which is not far from the Atlantic coast. Both eastbound and westbound Cheney Highway are closed.

"We urge everyone to stay clear of the area and find an alternate route. TPD will advise when the area is clear and can resume normal activity. No further updates are available at this time. "