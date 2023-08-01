TIMELINE: Heavy rain, lightning strong winds expected across Central Florida

Today's high: 94 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a humid Tuesday ahead with forecast highs will reach the low to mid-90s. Clouds increase and rain chances will be rising mainly after 4pm today, a later onset than yesterday. Some of the storms could get on the stronger side in north Florida, there is a Possible (1/5) risk. Heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts will be the primary issues in any of the stronger storms. Stay weather aware and when thunder roars, head indoors.



BEACHES: Another very warm day along the coast with highs around 90. Storm chances will rise by late-afternoon and continue into the evening hours at about 40% coverage. A moderate rip current risk returns with surf in the 2' range. High tide is around 8am, low tide around 2pm.

THEME PARKS: Heat and humidity will dominate at the theme parks, especially early in the afternoon where heat index values are expected to peak as high as 105 degrees. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can and drink plenty of water. Storm chances will be on the rise mainly after 4 pm with heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds possible likely through the evening hours.



OUTLOOK: Dry air is sneaking into central Florida today and will continue for the next few days. Rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday will be at 40%. With slightly lower rain chances, temperatures do stay elevated. Highs stay in the above seasonal low to mid-90s. You can download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the radar and temperatures where you live.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring a distant, tropical wave (96L) in the Central Atlantic. This feature has an 50% of developing over the next 7 days.

This feature will be staying out at sea and not impacting the US. A second area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the western Atlantic is forecast to move quickly toward the east-northeast. This will be over colder water meaning tropical development is not expected. The team will continue tracking, keeping you updated along the way.

