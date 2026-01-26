Is your child using AI responsibly? Seminole County parent workshop set after TikTok video 'slanders' teachers

The Brief Multiple AI-generated TikTok videos, encouraging students to "slander" teachers and administrators, circulated online about a Seminole County middle school. Now, the school is asking parents to teach their kids about responsible online behavior. A class is scheduled for parents at Lake Brantley High School on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.



A Seminole County school is responding to TikTok videos using Artifical Intelligence to encourage students to "slander" teachers and school administrators. The school is now offering an Internet safety class, taught by local law enforcement, to teach parents about protecting kids online.

What we know:

Multiple TikTok videos circulated online involving AI-generated teachers and administrators from Millennium Middle School in Seminole County. These alleged videos encouraged students to "slander" teachers and administrators, a letter to parents said, while one video threatened staff.

"This is not acceptable," the school said in a letter to parents.

"While some may view these actions as jokes or trends, this behavior is inappropriate and can carry serious consequences. Slander and Libel are never a joke," the letter said.

The school asked parents for their help in teaching students about responsible online behavior. This includes being aware of what apps children are using, what they're posting and contributing to and helping kids understand that online actions are not without accountability, the school's principal said.

"What may feel anonymous or consequence-free online can, in reality, have lasting implications," the letter said.

What's next:

Millennium Middle School is holding a free parent class to inform about protecting kids online.

The class will be held at Lake Brantley High School, 991 Sand Lake Road, Altamonte Springs, from 6 - 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 27.