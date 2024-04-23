Expand / Collapse search

TikTok ban: U.S. House passes bill to ban the social media platform

By FOX 26 Digital
Updated  April 23, 2024 3:47pm EDT
HOUSTON - The House has passed legislation aimed at banning TikTok in the United States, prompting discussions about the potential implications for social media and online content creation. 

Social media expert Karen de Amat joins The Factor to provide insights into the details of this significant development and its potential impact on the digital landscape.

