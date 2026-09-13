Three injured, 1 critically, after wrong way crash on I-75: FHP

The Source: Florida Highway Patrol

A driver going the wrong way on I-75 hits a northbound vehicle Sunday morning

Three people were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries

The incident happened near the Florida Turnpike in Sumter County



A Texas man was critically injured Sunday after a driver headed the wrong way on I-75 slammed nearly head-on into the vehicle he was riding in, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two other people were transported to area hospitals as a result of the crash, which happened in Sumter County near the Florida Turnpike.

A release sent by FHP says a car driven by a 22-year-old Ocala man was traveling south in the northbound lane around 4:30am when it hit a northbound vehicle around mile marker 327.

The car that was hit was driven by a 57-year-old woman, also from Texas.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries.

A spokesperson for FHP says that it is not yet known where the wrong-way driver got onto the interstate in the wrong lane.

The crash is currently under investigation.









