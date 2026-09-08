Expand / Collapse search

3 teens arrested after shots fired into Ormond Beach home, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Volusia County News
Published September 8, 2026 11:19 PM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 11:19 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Three teenagers are accused of firing multiple rounds into an Ormond Beach home.
    • Police say the shooting stemmed from an alleged drug-related dispute involving the homeowner's child.
    • Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old face felony charges, and police say there is no ongoing threat.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three teenagers have been arrested after investigators say they fired multiple rounds into an Ormond Beach home early Monday morning.

Investigators said the shooting followed a dispute tied to an alleged drug-related incident.

The backstory:

Ormond Beach police responded around 4:07 a.m. to a home on Woodmere Circle after receiving reports of a shooting. 

Officers found evidence that the residence had been struck by gunfire, including a bullet fragment lodged between two panes of glass, a bullet hole and numerous spent shell casings in the roadway.

Detectives interviewed the homeowner and nearby residents before determining the homeowner's child had been involved in an alleged drug-related incident with the three teens accused in the shooting.

Following the investigation, detectives identified and arrested two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

All three face felony charges, including shooting into a building and aggravated assault. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community and that all parties involved have been identified and accounted for.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Volusia County NewsCrime and Public Safety