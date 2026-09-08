3 teens arrested after shots fired into Ormond Beach home, police say

The Brief Three teenagers are accused of firing multiple rounds into an Ormond Beach home. Police say the shooting stemmed from an alleged drug-related dispute involving the homeowner's child. Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old face felony charges, and police say there is no ongoing threat.



Three teenagers have been arrested after investigators say they fired multiple rounds into an Ormond Beach home early Monday morning.

Investigators said the shooting followed a dispute tied to an alleged drug-related incident.

The backstory:

Ormond Beach police responded around 4:07 a.m. to a home on Woodmere Circle after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found evidence that the residence had been struck by gunfire, including a bullet fragment lodged between two panes of glass, a bullet hole and numerous spent shell casings in the roadway.

Detectives interviewed the homeowner and nearby residents before determining the homeowner's child had been involved in an alleged drug-related incident with the three teens accused in the shooting.

Following the investigation, detectives identified and arrested two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

All three face felony charges, including shooting into a building and aggravated assault. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community and that all parties involved have been identified and accounted for.