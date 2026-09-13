FHP: Woman charged with DUI after her car plunges into lake near Maitland

The Source: Florida Highway Patrol and Seminole Sheriff's Office

Driver swims to safety after car goes into water Saturday night

FHP says she was later arrested for DUI by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Traffic was blocked on Maitland Avenue as her car was pulled from the water

A 26-year-old driver escaped with minor injuries after her car ran off Maitland Avenue and wound up in a lake Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was later charged with driving under the influence by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, according to an FHP spokesperson.

The crash happened just after 8:30pm on Mailand Avenue just before Lake Shore Drive.

A release from FHP says that the female driver was going southbound when she ran off the road and collided with a guardrail and fence.

Her car continued beyond the fence and went into the lake next to the road.

The woman was able to escape from the vehicle and swim to safety, then was transported to Advent Health in Altamonte Springs with minor injuries.

Traffic was blocked as a tow truck pulled the car from the water.

In an update Sunday morning, the FHP reported that while their trooper was with the tow truck, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested the driver on DUI charges at the hospital.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, the driver's name is Qualana Pickard.



FHP says the crash remains under investigation.







