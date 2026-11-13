Third suspect identified in string of golf cart thefts, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies have identified a third suspect in connection to a string of golf cart thefts in The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff's office is looking for Jeffery Vincent Woods, 47, of Marion County. On Tuesday, deputies made initial arrests for Steven Santiago and David Timothy Andrews.



Deputies have identified a third man involved in a slew of stolen golf carts in the Lake Sumter Landing area of The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies looking for third suspect

What we know:

Investigators have issued a warrant for 47-year-old Jeffery Vincent Woods in connection to a string of golf cart thefts. Detectives believe that Woods may have left the area.

Two initial arrests made on Tuesday

The backstory:

From Oct. 24 to Nov. 10, the sheriff's office conducted an investigation where they discovered that golf carts in the community were being hot-wired, rekeyed, and potentially resold, according to a news release.

Detectives arrested Steven Santiago and David Timothy Andrews on Tuesday for multiple counts of grand theft, and they believe more people could be involved in the case, deputies said.

A total of ten golf carts were reported stolen, eight were reported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and two were reported to Lady Lake Police Department.

Surveillance footage shows Steven Santiago and David Timothy near alleged stolen golf carts. Credit: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help

What you can do:

Detectives are asking the public to help find Woods. Information can be reported to these two numbers: