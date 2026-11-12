2 men arrested after string of golf cart thefts in The Villages, deputies say

article

The Brief Detectives are asking the public to help them find stolen golf carts in the Lake Sumter Landing area of The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. So far, deputies have arrested Steven Santiago and David Timothy Andrews in connection to the case. Deputies retrieved three stolen golf carts and are hoping to recover more.



Deputies arrested two men on Tuesday in connection to a string of stolen golf carts in the Lake Sumter Landing area of The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men accused of stealing golf carts

What we know:

Detectives say Steven Santiago and David Timothy Andrews were allegedly involved in hot-wiring golf carts and rekeying them. From Oct 24 to Nov. 10, the two are accused of driving these golf carts to local businesses and parking the carts overnight, before attempting to sell the carts through Facebook Marketplace, a new release said.

Investigators retrieved three stolen golf carts. Two were reported stolen to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office while the other was reported to Lady Lake Police Department, deputies said.

Steven Santiago and David Timothy were arrested on multiple counts of grand theft, according to a release.

Surveillance footage shows Steven Santiago and David Timothy Andrews near alleged stolen golf carts. Credit: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Possibly more golf carts stolen and thieves

What we don't know:

Sheriff Pat Breeden says he believes there could be more victims affected by this operation.

"If you have any information about these thefts, have purchased a golf cart or any other property from the individuals involved, or have communicated with them through Facebook Marketplace, we encourage you to come forward," Breeden said.

What you can do:

Any additional information is asked to be reported to the Sheriff's Office at 352-569-1600. Anonymous tips can also be reported through CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).