The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 16 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with three Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.

As campaign season heats up, here's a look at each candidate vying for the highest office in the land:

Michael Bennet

Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver.

One of Bennet's main focuses in his campaign is offering a more moderate solution to the healthcare issue, pushing for what he is calling Medicare X. Instead of pushing for single-payer health care like many other democrats in the race, Bennet proposed a bill that would allow consumers to buy into insurance exchanges. He has also proposed a bill called the American Family Act which would reduce poverty among children from about 15 percent to 9.5 percent.

There are 7,591 words in the Constitution of the United States; politics is not one of them. Yet too often today, the campaigning never stops and the governing never begins. To make progress, we must fix our broken politics — Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

The 47th vice president of the United States has now officially tossed his name in the running for the 2020 presidency. Biden served as a senator from Delaware for 36 years before assuming the role of VP to former President Barack Obama in 2009. This will be Biden's third bid for the presidency; he also ran in 1988 and 2008.

Biden will focus on rebuilding the middle class, repairing our relationships with allies and modernizing the military.

We’re in a battle for the soul of America. It’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough, resilient, but always full of hope. It’s time to treat each other with dignity. Build a middle class that works for everybody. Fight back against the incredible abuses of power we’re seeing. It’s time to dig deep and remember that our best days still lie ahead. — Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

The billionaire and former New York City Mayor launched his bid for president late in the game. He's one of the richest men in the world and was formerly a Republican.

In a written statement on his campaign site, he said he is uniquely positioned to defeat Trump and "rebuild America." Now Bloomberg is considered a centrist and has deep ties to Wall Street. He has said that he would not accept political donations for his campaign nor take a salary if he were president.

Bloomberg has devoted tens of millions of dollars to pursue his policy priorities in recent years, producing measurable progress in cities and states across America. He has helped shutter 282 coal plants in the United States and organized a coalition of American cities on track to cut 75 million metric tons of carbon emissions by 2025.

My resolve to stand up to his bigotry and hatred and wrong-headed policies is anchored in who I am and my belief in government as a force for good. — Michael Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Cory Booker has served as a U.S. senator from New Jersey since 2013, but he got his start as a tenant organizer for a public housing project that he lived in immediately after leaving Yale. Booker was elected mayor of Newark in 2006.

Booker's campaign is centered around restoring national unity, with a heavy focus on economic and criminal justice reform. He wants to achieve marijuana legalization on a federal level, Medicare for all, federally-backed savings accounts for every child born in America, increased action against climate change and stronger legal protections for environmental injustice.

As a tenant lawyer, city councilman, mayor, and now U.S. senator, Cory has spent his life bringing people together to take on the problems we face. And what he’s learned is that the support of a loving community can overcome even the most insurmountable challenges. His vision for our country is one in which we are measured by our ability to love and to come together to create a more fair and just nation for everyone — Booker 2020

Pete Buttigieg

At age 37, Pete Buttigieg is one of the youngest candidates in the race, and he's framing his campaign around the idea that nostalgia for bygone eras is getting in the way of creating a better future. Buttigieg is focused on the issues that have become focal points for American youth in recent years, like addressing climate change, making health care more accessible and creating strong protections for marginalized identities.

Buttigieg is currently serving as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a position he assumed at only 29 years old. He once took an unpaid seven-month leave from his position as mayor to deploy to Afghanistan as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Pete is laying out a vision, values, and policies to ensure that America’s future is better than its past. We need to secure a future in which every American has the freedom to live a life of their choosing; where our republic grows more and not less democratic; where racial justice is a reality and not a dream; where we’ve put an end to endless war; where we’ve summoned the national will to meet the challenge of climate change; where everyone has the health care they need; and where everyone has the chance to find purpose and belonging in our economy and our country. — Pete For America

John Delaney

John Delaney is an entrepreneur and former congressman from Maryland who has been campaigning for the presidency since 2017. Delaney founded two successful companies that collectively created thousands of jobs, one of which was a loan provider for small and mid-sized businesses that was awarded the Treasury Department's Bank Enterprise Award for investing in low-income communities.

Delaney's campaign is focused on unifying a divided nation, and he has already proposed an ambitious set of initiatives that are interrelated as part of his plan to do so. He wants to boost economic opportunity by creating jobs and service programs centered around improving infrastructure and combating climate change. He's pushing for universal health care and legislation that would regulate the prices of pharmaceuticals. To fix the political system, Delaney wants to get rid of Citizens United and gerrymandering, and he says he would only push forward bipartisan bills to encourage cooperation from both parties. But he's also looking to make headway on issues surrounding tech and globalization, like creating a Department of Cybersecurity and forming a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

Americans deserve a leader who will unite our divided nation and turn big ideas—that address present day and future challenges and opportunities—into real solutions. — Delaney For President 2020

Tulsi Gabbard

At the age of 21, Tulsi Gabbard served in Hawaii's State Legislature before going on to complete two deployments to the Middle East as part of the Hawaii Army National Guard. Today she is a major in the National Guard and is serving her fourth-term in Congress.

Gabbard's experience in the military inspired her presidential platform, and putting an end to regime change wars overseas is her most pressing point. She hopes to redirect the resources that are being poured into American military interventions overseas into creating a renewable, sustainable economy at home. Environmental protection, infrastructure improvement, breaking up big banks, criminal justice reform, health care for all and sustainable agriculture are also major priorities.

Regime change wars are bankrupting our country and our moral authority. We need to redirect those resources into a renewable, sustainable economy that works for everyone and bring about an era of peace. We must put service above self and reclaim our great democracy from the forces of hatred and division. — Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi 2020

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar served as Hennepin County attorney for two terms, from 1998 to 2006, before being elected to the Senate for the state of Minnesota, where she has served for the past 12 years.

Klobuchar's top budget priority is fixing infrastructure. She has drafted a wide-sweeping, trillion-dollar plan that proposes the repair and replacement of roads, highways and bridges. Klobuchar also looks to provide protection against flooding, modernize airports and seaports, expand public transportation, rebuild schools, connect every household to the internet by 2020 and ensure clean water.

I’m running because we need to rise to the occasion and meet the challenges of our day. For too long leaders in Washington have sat on the sidelines while others try to figure out what to do about our changing economy and its impact on our lives, what to do about the disruptive nature of new technologies, income inequality, the political and geographic divides, the changing climate, the tumult in our world. Let’s stop seeing those obstacles as obstacles on our path. Let’s see those obstacles as our path. — Klobuchar 2020

Wayne Messam

Wayne Messam became the first black mayor of Miramar, Florida when he was elected in 2015.

The key issues Messam plans to tackle if elected are gun safety, climate change and resolving the student debt crisis. He has proposed rescinding the 2017 tax cut package to create new funds for a one-time, in-full federal government debt cancellation plan that would wipe away borrowers' debt within 60 days.

Washington is not working for the American people, and these big issues need fresh eyes and bold ideas from someone closer to the people, so our voice can be heard. Together, we can fundamentally change our country for the better and tackle these challenges with actions that match the scale and urgency of this moment. — Wayne Messam, Wayne For America

Deval Patrick

Deval Patrick made history as the first black governor of Massachusetts when he was elected in 2006. Patrick has close ties to former President Barack Obama and his network of political advisers. He’s remained active in politics since his term as governor ended in 2015, including campaigning for Doug Jones during Alabama’s 2017 special election for U.S. Senate. He also traveled across the country in support of Democratic candidates during the 2018 midterm elections.

In a video announcing his bid, Patrick highlighted his poverty-stricken childhood on Chicago’s South Side, saying he’s running for the “people who feel left out and left back.”

Through the love and support of family, great teachers, adults in the neighborhood and in church, I learned to look up, not down — to hope for the best, and work for it. I was the first in my family to go to college and law school and have had a chance to work in government, in nonprofits and in business. I’ve had a chance to live my American dream. But over the years I’ve seen the path to that dream gradually closing off, bit by bit. — Deval Patrick 2020

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist, captivated the country during his 2016 run for the Democratic nomination for president against Hillary Clinton, but his political career began long before. He was mayor of Burlington, Vermont for eight years, and he served as a congressman for 16 years before being elected to the Senate.

He is running on a platform built around the same ideologies which shaped his 2016 campaign: Medicare for all, free college tuition and limiting the influence of billionaires and money in politics.

I’m running for president so that, when we are in the White House, the movement we build together can achieve economic, racial, social and environmental justice for all. — Bernie 2020

Joe Sestak

The former Pennsylvania congressman and retired three-star Navy admiral announced his bid in late June. The 67-year-old said part of the reason for waiting so long to announce his bid was because of his daughter's brain cancer battle.

Part of Sestak’s campaign includes fighting lobbyists in D.C., cutting taxes for the middle class while raising the corporate tax, restoring the Affordable Care Act with a public option to expand access and rejoining the Paris Accord to combat climate change, among other things. He includes categories of the issues he has ideas for in a “Plan for America” section on his campaign website.

We must end our government’s capitulation to corporate power and moneyed influence, with its revolving door for corporate lobbying jobs. The government must reassert itself as the honest force of accountability for the people. U.S. businesses should not be doing the business of China, and then lobbying us to do so. — Joe Sestak 2020

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer, 62, is a self-made billionaire who was among the first to sign the Giving Pledge — a commitment to give away the bulk of his personal wealth over the course of his lifetime. In 2013, he founded NextGen America, a nonprofit that utilizes voter registration and grassroots organizing to combat climate change, promote social justice, and increase political participation. In 2017, he turned his focus to a wide-scale impeachment campaign, rallying millions of Americans to make a public call for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

There’s a breakdown in Washington DC, and I don’t mean just Donald Trump. I’m talking about corporate money and our broken political system...Our Country has been corrupted — openly — while politicians put corporate profits over the needs of their constituents, and focus on getting re-elected over doing what’s right.I’ve taken on corporations and WON by going directly to the people. And i know we can do it again. — Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren was a professor for more than 30 years at Rutgers University, University of Houston, University of Texas-Austin, University of Michigan, University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University. During the 2008 financial crisis, she served as chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel to help with oversight of the Wall Street bailout. She went on to become a senator from Massachusetts in 2012.

Warren has set her sights on ending corruption in Washington, getting big money out of politics, expanding voting rights and rebuilding the middle class through the strengthening of unions, enforcement of antitrust laws and tax reform.

This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and the well-connected. It won’t be easy. But united by our values, we can make big, structural change. We can raise our voices together until this fight is won. — Elizabeth Warren, Warren For President

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson is a self-help author who began writing and speaking about spiritual psychotherapy in the 1980s. She became an advocate for the rights of gay men during the AIDS crisis, and she created Project Angel Food, a meal service that delivers food to people with serious illnesses who cannot leave their home, and which has now delivered over 11 million meals.

Williamson's biggest proposal is for monetary reparations for slavery, suggesting that $100 billion be distributed in $10 billion increments over the course of 10 years to stimulate economic and educational programs.

What America most needs is a renewal of the spirit of our democracy, in the absence of which the political corruption and human devastation that have become all too common in America will continue to erode our nation. As someone who has had a thirty-five-year career facilitating personal and systems transformation, I believe I have expertise and skill that is most needed at this time. — Marianne Williamson, Marianne 2020

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang comes from the tech industry and is an entrepreneur and former executive who founded a highly successful education company before going on to found Venture for America, an economic development nonprofit that helps entrepreneurs create jobs.

Yang has settled on three major policies in his campaign: a universal basic income of $1,000 monthly for every American, Medicare for all and human-centered capitalism.

We need to move to a new form of capitalism – Human Capitalism – that’s geared towards maximizing human well-being and fulfillment. The central tenets of Human Capitalism are: 1. Humans are more important than money, 2. The unit of a Human Capitalism economy is each person, not each dollar, 3. Markets exist to serve our common goals and values. — Andrew Yang, Yang 2020

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is currently serving as the 45th president of the United States after a long and highly-publicized career as a businessman and television personality.

Trump is devoted to tackling the same issues in 2020 that are on his slate right now: buckling down on immigration and strengthening national security through endeavors like building a wall at the Mexico border, renegotiating or exiting from trade deals like TPP and NAFTA to boost the economy and building up the military to fight terrorism abroad.

We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will Make America Great Again! — President Donald Trump, Donald J. Trump For President

William Weld

William Weld was elected governor of Massachusetts in 1990 and re-elected in 1994. He was the first Republican to be elected to the office in 20 years. He got his political start as a staffer for Congress during the Watergate case which led to Nixon's impeachment, and then he went on to serve as assistant U.S. attorney general in Ronald Reagan's Justice Department.

Weld is framing his campaign around his direct opposition to the Trump administration, situating himself as the moderate Republican alternative to Trump. He hopes to reduce divisiveness between parties and implement more conservative economic policies.

It is time for patriotic men and women across our great nation to stand and plant a flag. It is time to return to the principles of Lincoln – equality, dignity, and opportunity for all. There is no greater cause on earth than to preserve what truly makes America great. I am ready to lead that fight. — Bill Weld

Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020. The tea party favorite argues that Trump is unfit for the White House.

Walsh announced his candidacy during an interview on ABC's "This Week'" on Sunday. Also in the race is Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor.

Walsh won a House seat from suburban Chicago in the 2010 tea party wave, but lost reelection in 2012 and has since hosted a radio talk show.

He has a history of inflammatory statements regarding Muslims and others, and said just before the 2016 election that if Trump lost, "I'm grabbing my musket." Walsh has since soured on Trump.