Parents accused of leaving toddler in St. Cloud roadway make first court appearance

The Brief Two Osceola County parents face child neglect charges after deputies say they left their 2-year-old alone in a St. Cloud roadway. Investigators say a good Samaritan found the crying child and called 911, and both parents appeared intoxicated. The toddler was not hurt and has been placed with a family member.



Two Osceola County parents are facing child neglect charges after investigators said they left their 2-year-old son alone in the middle of a St. Cloud roadway, where a passerby found the child crying and called 911.

Parents appear in court

The backstory:

Thirty-two-year-old Stacia Rebecca McMilliann and 36-year-old Johnny JeanBaptiste appeared before a judge Monday on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm.

The judge set a $2,500 bond for each defendant and ordered supervised contact with the child. Both were also ordered not to use unprescribed drugs and to avoid alcohol while in the presence of children.

Investigators said a good Samaritan called 911 after finding the 2-year-old crying alone in the street at a busy St. Cloud intersection.

Detectives later located McMillan and Jean Baptiste and said both appeared to be intoxicated during questioning.

According to investigators, the pair did not explain why the child had been left alone. Jean Baptiste told detectives the two had been arguing before leaving to go to a store.

Child placed with family

What's next:

Authorities said the toddler was not injured and has been placed in the care of a family member.