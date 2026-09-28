Man charged with arson after Seminole County fire kills several dogs

The Brief A Seminole County man faces arson and animal cruelty charges after a house fire in Geneva killed six dogs. Investigators say the dogs were trapped in cages when the fire was intentionally set. Authorities allege the suspect used gasoline to start the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A Seminole County man has been arrested on arson and animal cruelty charges after authorities say he intentionally set a house fire that killed at least six dogs trapped inside their cages.

Investigators say dogs were trapped in cages

The fire broke out around 10 a.m. Monday at a home on Snow Hill Road in Geneva. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Terrance Banks, 40, who was arrested on charges of second-degree arson and aggravated animal cruelty.

Terrance Banks, 40, is charged with second-degree arson and aggravated animal cruelty. [Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office]

According to the arrest report, several dogs were confined inside cages when the fire started, leaving them unable to escape. Authorities said about 11 dogs were on the property, and six died in the fire. First responders also found at least one dog outside the home.

Investigators allege Banks poured gasoline throughout the inside of the home before setting it on fire. Animal Services responded to the scene and removed the surviving animals as the investigation continued Monday evening.